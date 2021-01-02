South Williamsport -- Honorable David J. Lechniak, 65, of South Williamsport died peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving is his loving wife of 44 years, Christine M. (McQuillen) Lechniak.

Born February 23, 1955 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Walter Lechniak and Anna (Nementh) Lechniak of South Williamsport.

Dave graduated from Bishop Neumann High School Class of 1973 and Williamsport Area Community College in 1977, earning a degree in mechanical drafting. He retired from Alcan Cable after 32 years of employment as a lab technician. Dave was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.

He devoted his life to public service and truly had a servant heart. Dave was a lifetime member and past Chief of the Citizens Fire Company #2, South Williamsport Fire Department, and was currently serving his third term as Mayor of South Williamsport. Dave respected his community and neighbors immensely and always put forth the extra effort to make South Williamsport a safe and desirable place to live.

He coached basketball at his alma mater and loved Notre Dame Football and the New York Yankees. Dave was an avid motorcycle rider and member of the Red Knights. He was a dedicated husband and father who adored his grandchildren. His infectious laugh and vibrant personality will certainly be missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Todd R. Lechniak (Olivia) of South Williamsport; a daughter, Tiffany A. Baier (Jason) of Pine Creek; four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Benjamin, Adele, Ambrose, and Rayna; a brother, Michael Lechniak (Patricia) of South Williamsport; a sister Maryann Smithgall (Brent) of Williamsport; several nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face mask and remain in your car upon arrival for the viewing until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations which limit the number of people inside one place for a public gathering.

A public graveside service to honor the life of David will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 6, at Resurrection Cemetery, 4323 Lycoming Mall Drive, Montoursville with Rev. John Chmil officiating. Please meet at the cemetery entrance and adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to South Williamsport Fire Department, 573 Hastings St, South Williamsport, PA 17702.

Online condolences and a recording of the graveside service can be found under Dave’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.