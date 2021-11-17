Jersey Shore -- Holly S. Baker, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, November 15, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born January 6, 1951 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Phillip and Grace (Mitcheltree) Fox.

Holly attended Jersey Shore High School. She served as a waitress for 30 years, at the former Fox’s Restaurant and also worked at Giant. Holly currently worked as a CSR at UPMC, Williamsport.

Passionate about her faith, she was a very active member of New Life Church, Pennsdale. Holly loved sharing Christ and wanted everyone to know the Lord.

A classy gal, Holly was known for her kindness and generosity. She enjoyed meeting new people and could make a friend anywhere. She was also fond of reading. Most of all, Holly loved spending time with her grandchildren and her best friends, Sandy and Karen.

Surviving are three daughters and two sons-in-law, Suzanne Johnson and Heidi and Nicholas Todor, all of Williamsport and Kristle and Ryan Tyson, of Mifflinburg; a sister, Shirley Emery, of Danville; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Zack, Abby, Ryan, Collin, Luke and Isabella; a great-grandson, Abel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church, 1006 Village Rd., Pennsdale, where the funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with her minister, Pastor Robert Lauver, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions be made to New Life Church, 1006 Village Rd., Pennsdale, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

