Muncy, Pa. — Herman O. Rovenolt, 86, of Lewis Twp., Muncy, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born July 17, 1936 in Delaware Twp., Northumberland Co., he was the son of the late Eugene and Myrtle P. (Wareham) Rovenolt. On February 11, 1980, he married the former Virginia E. Day and together they celebrated 42 years of marriage.

Herman was a 1954 graduate of North Mont High School, Turbotville. He then served honorably in the U.S. Navy Reserves for 6 years. He worked on the family farm and also worked at Danville State Hospital farm. Herman also drove truck for several trucking companies then retired from Lisa Express.

He was a member of the Danville Moose Lodge 1133, VFW Post 804 Bloomsburg, Watsontown American Legion Post 323, Washingtonville Fire Co., NRA, and AARP. He was also a member of Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ. Herman loved hunting, fishing, and had a green thumb. After retirement he traveled to all 50 states, Canada, and enjoyed three cruises.

In addition to his wife, Virginia, he is survived by his three sons: Herman T. Rovenolt, of California, Gregory P. Rovenolt, of Washingtonville, and Ricky Bartlett, of Royers Ford; four daughters: Valerie E. Snyder, of Danville, Lisa L. Peters and her husband Sam, of Burlington, N.C., Gail Lantorn and her husband Ernest, of Sufflock, Va., and JoAnne Betz, of Danville; five grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and first wife, Mary Ellen Moser, he was preceded in death by his grandson: Joseph “Joey” Snyder; two brothers: William Eugene, and Wilbur Rovenolt; one sister: Emily Weller; one brother-in-law: Jack Day; one sister-in-law: Betty Day; and a beloved great Uncle Herman Wareham.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 12 at Brooks Funeral Home, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with his pastor, Pastor Shawn McNett, officiating. Burial will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in his memory be made to his church, Trinity UCC – Strawberry Ridge, 1 West Diehl Rd., Danville, PA 17821.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

