Washingtonville -- Herbert W. Reigle, 87, of Washingtonville passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home.

Born June 22, 1933 in Bloomsburg, he was the son of the late Clarence and Sarah (Leiby) Reigle, and was raised by Naomi Pfalzer.

He was a 1951 graduate of Danville High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War.

Earlier in life he worked as a welder with KVS in the Danville area for many years, and later he worked with the grounds crew at Geisinger Medical Center. He also loved farming and raising white-faced Hereford cows.

He enjoyed wood-working and hunting and was an avid outdoorsman.

He was a member of the Turbotville VFW Post #8206, Washingtonville Fire Company, and Washingtonville Lutheran Church. He was a former member of the Friendship Fire Company, Danville, and a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #1133 in Danville.

Surviving are three daughters: Linda K. Satteson and her husband Bill, of Milton, Terry L. Roup and her husband Gordon, of Danville, and Michelle W. Hogan, and her partner Connie Crocker of Turbotville; five grandchildren: Angie Satteson, Ashley Crawley, Nicole Judge, Ian and Gabe Hogan; four great-grandchildren: Dominic, Silas, Wyatt and Lily; and a brother: George Reigle and his wife Eva of Danville.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Washingtonville Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in his memory be made to either Washingtonville Lutheran Church, PO Box 181, Washingtonville, PA 17884, or Washingtonville Fire Dept., 19 Strawberry Ridge Road, Danville, PA 17821.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com