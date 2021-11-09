Howard, Pa. -- Herbert A. “Cork” Wadsworth, 75, of Howard passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 6, 2021 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital.

He was born in Lock Haven on July 11, 1946 to the late Herbert S. Wadsworth and June E. Temple Wadsworth who survives.

Herb was united in marriage to Lillian Grant, March 2, 1967, who survives at home. Herbert was a 1964 graduate of the Lock Haven High School and had served with the National Guard for 6 years. He had worked at the former Hammermill /International Paper Company in Lock Haven for a number of years. Herbert then started working at Emert and Associates Accounting Firm in Lock Haven where he was currently still working part time.

Cork was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed hunting with his very close friend, Bob Emert Sr., and fishing with his good friend, Dave Garbrick. He had been a member of the Hunter’s Run Bassmasters Club.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Lillian and his mother, June, is a daughter, Wendy (Troy) LeVan of Lock Haven, and a son, Alan Wadsworth of State College. Also his grandchildren, Mackenzie (Russell) Zerby of Jersey Shore, Blake (Kierstan) Wadsworth of Erie, and Jayda Wadsworth of Linden, two great-grandchildren, Perseus Zerby and Athena Zerby. Two brothers, Leonard (Maria) Wadsworth of Weslace, Texas, and John (Wendy) Wadsworth of Williamsport. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received, Saturday, November 13, 2021 in the Hillview Wesleyan Church, 1200 West Fourth Street, Lock Haven from 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral services to immediately follow with Pastor Donald Grant officiating. Memorial contributions in Herbert’s name may be made to the Hillview Wesleyan Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories may be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

