Williamsport — The man, the myth, the legend… Henry (Hank) Walter Bressler, Jr., 71, of Williamsport passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. He was surrounded by his family for several days before and at the time of his death.

Henry was born September 21, 1950 in Berwick. As a child his mother called him her “little pumpkin pie,” which eventually evolved into the nickname “Punk” which would stick with him for most of his life. His brothers and sister all called him “Punk” as did most of his nieces and nephews. He was fondly referred to as “Uncle Punk.”

Hank graduated from Hughesville High School in 1969. After high school, Hank attended the former WACC to study welding. After that, he returned to WACC to study Computer Technology when it was literally a brand new profession. Eventually that knowledge would serve him well. He had a keen mind and an incredible knowledge of computers. He built computers from scratch for many local businesses, family, friends, and strangers that would need his help. He would help anyone that needed it and would literally give you the shirt off his back. Hank also spent many years as an automotive mechanic in Williamsport.

Hank was an avid collector of baseball cards and had an amazing collection of guns and coins. Hank owned and operated a cool little shop on Washington Boulevard called “Hank’s Dugout” in the 1990s. He was a die hard New York Yankees fan and loved country music. His father gifted him with the love of country music legend Gene Autry.

Hank was preceded in death by his father, Henry Walter Bressler, Sr.; his mother, Betty Jane Bressler; a sister, Sandra “Kitty” Bressler; and an infant daughter, Michelle Lynn Bressler.

Hank is survived by his wife, Nancy Bressler; his sons, Tommy Bressler (Kim) and Kenny Bressler (Monica); and his daughters, Heather Bressler-Wells (Joe) and Angie Bressler (Jason).

He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Amber, Christopher, Morgan, Corbin, and Hayvin as well as brothers Terry, John, Darrell, Rick and many nieces and nephews.

Hank requested that no funeral services be held. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

To sign a register book or share a fond memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Bressler, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.