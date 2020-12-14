Williamsport -- Henry P. Perciballi passed away peacefully at his home, Upland Road, Williamsport, on December 12, from complications from Covid-19.

He was born in Williamsport on November 20, 1927, to the parents of Nicola and Michela (Mercaldo) Perciballi, who preceded him in death.

He attended Williamsport High School and was a stand-out basketball, baseball and football player, and was recognized for being part of the undefeated football team of his graduating class. Henry graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in pharmacy and served in the United States Army-Korean Conflict-State Side. He went on to pursue his law degree at the University of Richmond, TC Williams School of Law.

He married Eleanor Stearns Perciballi on June 5, 1951 and together they celebrated 69 years of marriage.

He has one living sibling, Mary Perciballi Grieco, his older sister residing in Williamsport, two nephews, Anthony and John and a niece, Nancy P. Pfeiffer.

Henry was a lifelong member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church which has closed, and he attended St. Boniface Catholic Church. He started his law practice with the Fisher, Rice, Greevy law firm, prior to starting his own practice in the '70s. In the mid-'80s he formed the Perciballi and Williams Law Office in which he actively practiced until this day with his partner Scott T. Williams. He was a member of the American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Lycoming County Bar Association. In his early career, he served as the City of Williamsport Solicitor, the Williamsport Municipal Airport Authority Solicitor and the Williamsport Municipal Authority solicitor.

Henry was a member of Masonic Lodge 755-Williamsport, the Knights Templar and the Williamsport Consistory.

There will be no visitation and no floral tributes. A Mass of Christian Burial with COVID restrictions in place will be celebrated by Fr. William Corcoran, St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Wednesday, December 16 at 11:30 a.m. A private committal service at Wildwood Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Williamsport.