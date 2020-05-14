Jersey Shore -- Henry E. Knarr, Jr., 94, of Jersey Shore passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Manor Care.

Born April 7, 1926 in Jersey Shore, he was the son to the late Henry E. Knarr Sr. and the former Elizabeth Sents. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Arthur J. Knarr; two brothers, John and James Knarr; and a sister, Donna Knarr.

Henry honorably served his country in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ann R. Braucht, and his daughters, Elizabeth A. (Mack) Miller, of Hanover, Susan J. (Ken) Long, of Williamsport, Sally J. (Nels) Engdahl, of Lacey, Washington, and Mary Lee (Dennis) Stabley, of Jersey Shore; a son, William H. (Brenda) Knarr, of Loganton; a brother, Harry Knarr, of Jersey Shore; a sister, Patty Taylor, of Muncy; 9 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services. He will be laid to rest in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com