Jersey Shore -- Helmut Steer, 88, of Jersey Shore, passed away Wednesday February 23, 2022 after a long battle with cancer.

Born September 16, 1933 in Wriedel, West Germany, he was a son of the late Anna Inselmann Steer and Herman Otto Steer. He was the youngest of four boys. After finishing primary school at the age of 12, he completed a blacksmithing apprenticeship, launching his career as a metalworker. When Helmut was 23, he came to America by boat bringing all his belongings in one suitcase. He was hired by Singer Sewing Company as a machinist. Helmut worked during the day and went to school at night to learn English. And he would admit he never did get very good at it. While living in Manhattan, N.Y. he met the love of his life, Anita Rita Mueller. They married and had two children, Ralph Steer (Rebecca) and Lori DeRemer (Jerry).

Helmut and Anita moved from N.Y. to raise their family in Hopatcong, N.J. In 1976 Helmut took a machinist job with Shop Vac in Williamsport. He retired in 1996 after 20 years with the company. Helmut was a genius to all that knew him. He could make anything. He was not only a blacksmith and a machinist, but he was also a carpenter, welder, electrician, and horticulturist. He spent his retirement days gardening, traveling, and spending time with his wife and family.

Surviving are his children, Ralph Steer (Rebecca) and Lori DeRemer (Jerry); four grandchildren R.J. Steer (Kristen Dye Steer), Kierstin Steer (Joseph Niklaus), Jamie Steer (Brandan Welty), and Anna Steer (Matt Boone); and four great-grandchildren Harper and Rory Niklaus, Leonora Welty and Tabitha Steer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Anita Mueller Steer and three brothers

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services.

