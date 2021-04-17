Williamsport -- Helen V. "Toot" Moore, 90, of Williamsport passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John A. Moore.

Born August 16, 1930, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Raymond R. and Helen G. (Fritz) Gray.

Toot was a 1948 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School. She worked in the kitchen at Tags on Rose Street for 32 years. Toot was a member of the former Calvary United Methodist Church. She enjoyed puzzles, reading, watching television and sitting on the front porch.

Surviving are her seven children: Steven J. Moore (Cathy), of Hughesville, Vicky A. Crawley (Emery), of Bodines, Judy A. Green (Theodore), of Cogan Station, Robert W. Moore (Kristina) of Williamsport, Craig S. Moore (Janice), of Williamsport, Tracy A. Murray (John), of Carthage, N.Y. and Patrick A. Moore (Kimberly), of Nisbet; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joan Gray, of Williamsport; and four close friends Ginny, Suzie, Rea and Kimmy.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Daymon, a brother, Robert Gray and a sister, Margaret Free.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109 or at www.heart.org or to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or at www.cancer.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

