South Williamsport, Pa. — Helen S. Brooke, 84, of South Williamsport passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at home. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Brooke who preceded her in death in 2001.

Born May 18, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Sarah (Ward) Hessert.

Helen graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1956. A proud and successful businesswoman, she was the owner and operator of several retail stores, including The Looking Glass, The Leather Connection, and Brooke Beverage.

Helen could be described as a modern-day diva who embraced life with style and grace. Her meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to quality showed in every aspect of her life. Always impeccably dressed, Helen never missed a Thursday hair salon appointment. Her love for retail extended to her love for shopping and along with her impressive collection of antique dolls, which she treasured and displayed with pride.

A true matriarch of her family, Helen's greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She pampered them endlessly, showering them with love, attention, and – much to their delight – an endless supply of sweet treats. Her love for ice cream and sweet treats was legendary. Helen's generous heart extended beyond her family, as she was always giving to others and helping those in need. She would often prepare meals for friends and neighbors, spreading warmth and kindness throughout her community. Helen was a devoted member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Susan Metzger (Joseph) of Mill Hall; two granddaughters, Cheryl Loudenslager (Curt) of Nesbit, and Julie Bowlby (Ryan) of Somerset; six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Raylen, Olivia, Carly, Allie, and Garrett; and a sister-in-law Joann Hessert of Williamsport.

Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two siblings, Nancy J. Hessert and Louis E. Hessert.

A funeral service to honor the life of Helen will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 3 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main St., South Williamsport, PA 17702.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Staff and Susan Keeler and the entire staff of UPMC Family Hospice for the exceptional care provided to Helen.

Online condolences may be made on Helen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.