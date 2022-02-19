Montoursville -- Helen M. Spencer, formerly of Troy, went home to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family on February 17, 2022.

Helen was born on March 5, 1937, a daughter of the late William C. Sr. and Gladys L. (Casner) Mundrick.

She was a 1957 Montoursville High School graduate. She worked for the former Avco-Lycoming until her retirement. She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews and their children, as well as spending time with her family. She was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Helen married Ralph F. Spencer on July 23, 1983, and they celebrated 34 years of happiness before his passing on February 11, 2018.

She is survived by her sisters; Doris F. Hall, Ann L. Beck, and Linda L. (David) Kepner, brother; David A. Mundrick, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, first husband Carlton L. Spencer, who passed on June 21, 1962, second husband Ralph F. Spencer, brothers; William C. Mundrick Jr., Robert L. Mundrick, Donald L. Mundrick, Lester A. Mundrick, and sister; Mary E. Smith.

The family will receive friends and family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Sally Good officiating.

A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to West Burlington United Methodist Church, 12818 US-6, Troy, PA, 16947 or to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, for the benefit of the Hillman Cancer Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport PA, 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with these services. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.



