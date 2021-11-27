Williamsport -- Helen M. Roan McCarty, 93, of Williamsport passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at The Williamsport Home.

Born Feb. 23, 1928 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. and Sylvia (Cohick) Roan.

Helen worked multiple jobs throughout her life. She was a waitress at The Wheel Inn, Summit Lodge and Mike's Place and was a sales lady at the original Robert Hall and The Looking Glass. She was a house mother for male nurses at the Williamsport Hospital. In 1983 she moved to the Lewisburg area for ten years. She worked at the Victorian Lady, Buggytown and had her own antique shop for a short time in Mifflinburg.

Helen loved going to her brother’s auctions, Bob, Chuck and Rich Roan Auctioneers now called Roan Inc. Auctioneers and Appraisers, owned by her nephews. She also loved spending time with her family, decorating, flower arranging, hosting gatherings, especially tea parties, listening to country music and going to country music concerts with her daughters.

Surviving are her four daughters, Donna J. House of McConnellsburg, Marilyn L. Foster (James, Sr.) of Muncy, Connie J. Bartlett of Cogan Station, and Sharon K. Lucasi (Allan) of Williamsport; eight grandchildren, Angela, Dana, James Jr., Sean, Brent, Jason, Valerie and Allan Jr.; 15 great- grandchildren, Kimberly, Faith, Graham, Amanda, Jacob, Egan, Benjamin, Brady, Wesley, Kassidy, Dillon, Callen, Maisy, Hayden and Jayden; and two brothers, Charles Roan (Carol) of Florida and Donald Roan of Liberty.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers Robert, Richard and Carl Roan, a son-in-law, Ronald House and sister-in-law, Cheryl Roan.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, Pa., 18901 or to The Williamsport Home 1900 Ravine Rd. Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

