Old Lycoming Township — Helen M. Luke, 86, of Old Lycoming Township passed away with family by her side on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Surviving is her husband, Joseph E. Luke whom she married April 26, 1952 and shared 70 years of love with.

Born May 18, 1936 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Dzien) Helminiak.

Helen was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crafting, and sewing. The ‘Crazy 8 Queen’ loved scrabble and cards, especially Hand & Foot and Crazy Eights.

Above all else, Helen treasured her family. She loved attending her grandchildren’s baseball games and preparing family feasts, especially for the holidays.

Surviving in addition to her husband are six children, Linda Marinucci (Mark) of Loyalsock, Christine Hughes (Tim) of Montoursville, Becky Hopkin (Reed) of Lawrenceville, Georgia, Joanne Barr, of Williamsport, Joseph Luke (Lori) of Loyalsock and Karen DiPalo (Randy) of Loyalsock; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, John Helminiak (Catherine) of Williamsport; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son, Matthew Mark Luke, and a sister, Anna Giedroc.

A Mass of Christian burial to honor Helen’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 10 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd, Williamsport. A private burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at church.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Home Care & Hospice staff for the exceptional care and comfort they provided to Helen. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Helen’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Helen’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

