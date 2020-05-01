Williamsport -- Helen M. Hunsinger, 79, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday April 27, 2020 at the Williamsport Home, where she has been a resident for the past three years.

Born December 9, 1940, at the Muncy Valley Hospital, a daughter of the late Robert and Mildred (Foresman) Mincemoyer. August 4, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold L. “Skip” Hunsinger, who passed away November 3, 2013.

Helen was a 1958 graduate of Williamsport High School and a 1960 Graduate of Polyclinic Hospital School of Nursing. She began her nursing career at the Williamsport Hospital and continued working for several doctors' offices retiring in 1996. She was a 50 plus year member of St. John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the FROG’s Sunday School Class and enjoyed helping in many church functions. In her spare time, she loved to quilt, sew, spend time with her grandchildren, cook, bake and spend time at the family cabin at Central Oak Heights. She was also known for trapping squirrels in her yard and relocating them to Brandon Park…after painting their tails pink, going through toy stores and winding up every toy that makes noises and other funny stories. There were many friends that soon became family by sitting at her table and this was very evident as she and Skip opened their home and cabin to many family events and gatherings.

Helen is survived by three sons, Bryan H. (Nevilee), Harold L. “Butch” (Susan) and Joel R., all of Williamsport; four grandchildren, Tana B. (Michael) Bride, Elizabethtown; Cara J. Schumacher, Colorado; Johnathan B. and Andrew W. Hunsinger, both if Williamsport; four siblings, Eileen (Max) Wasson, Lancaster, Mary E. “Suzy”(John) Capello, Windsor, N.Y. and Robert Mincemoyer, South Williamsport.

A graveside service will be held to honor the life of Helen on Monday, May 4 at 11 a.m. at Wildwood Cemetery, Williamsport.

Memorial contributions may be made to either St John’s-Newberry United Methodist Church, 2101 Newberry St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton, PA 17886.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

