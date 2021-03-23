Lairdsville -- Helen Louise Temple, 82, of Lairdsville died Sunday, March 21, 2021 at her home.

Born October 15, 1938 in Millville, she was a daughter of the late Warren R. and Mary C. (Wilson) Kessler. Her husband of 51 years, Richard L. "Dick" Temple, preceded her in death on October 28, 2009.

Helen was a graduate of Millville High School, Class of 1956. She and her late husband owned and operated Richard L. Temple and Son’s Logging for over 45 years. Helen was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time Helen enjoyed attending auctions and watching her husband and sons compete in tractor pulls and horse pulls.

Surviving are a daughter, Raine K. (Lonnie) Ohnmeiss of Lairdsville; four sons, Richard D. (Andrea) Temple, Robert G. (Dee) Temple, Rex L. Temple, and Ryan L. Temple, all of Lairdsville; a brother, Larry "Joe" (Edith) Kessler of Orangeville; six grandchildren, Nichole (Eric) Hopkins, Colin (Mojave) Ohnmeiss, Carter (Alissa) Ohnmeiss, Rae Ann Temple, Rilynn Temple, and Rochell Temple; a step-grandson, Wes Shultz; and three great-grandchildren, Blaine Hopkins, Nolan Hopkins, and Atlas Ohnmeiss.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by four sisters, Jesse Masterson, Goldie Trivelpiece, Shirley Kessler, and Gladys Kniseley; and 10 brothers, Chester "Duzer" Kessler, Warren "Dump" Kessler, Kenneth Kessler, Gene Kessler, Donald "Pete" Kessler, Herbert Kessler, Teddy Kessler, Harold Kessler, Ira Kessler, and Roy Kessler.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Moreland Baptist Church, 118 Moreland Baptist Rd., Muncy, with Pastor Lucy Temple officiating. Burial will follow in Lairdsville Cemetery, Lairdsville. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.