Watsontown — Helen L. Neyhard, 103, formerly of Watsontown and Milton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Riverwoods Nursing Home, Lewisburg.

Born November 4, 1918 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Harriet (Marr) Rupert. On January 8, 1942, she married Kenneth A. Neyhard and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage until his passing on July 4, 2004.

Helen was a graduate of Turbotville High School. She worked at the Turbotville Dress Factory. She was a member of Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, Watsontown, where she was a member of the Women of ELCA. Helen was also a member of the Jolly Bunch at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville.

She loved traveling to Florida during the winter months, and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and sewing.

Helen is survived by her two children: Allen K. Neyhard, of Watsontown, and Doris E. Mertz, of Milton; three grandchildren: Kevin Mertz and his wife Irma, Amy Mertz and her husband Adrian Kessel, and Anthony Neyhard; two great-grandchildren: Jay Kevin Mertz and Elsie Kessel; and one step-great-granddaughter: Francis Aguilar.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ken, she was preceded in death by her sister: Gladys Ditty.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 State Rte. 44, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her pastor, Pastor Donald Snyder, officiating. Burial will follow in Turbotville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to her church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

