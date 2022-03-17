Cogan Station -- Helen L. Lewis, 84, of Cogan Station passed away Monday, March 14, 2022 at The Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born April 3, 1937 in Salladasburg, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Alta (Hostrander) Miller.

Helen is survived by her loving husband, Russell L. Lewis. They were married November 28, 1959.

Helen retired in 1988 after 21 years of service at Shop-Vac.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by 12 siblings.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116, the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284, The Gatehouse C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701, or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

