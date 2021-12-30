Lock Haven -- Helen L. Laubscher, 91, formerly of East Main St., Lock Haven, passed away Tuesday, December 28,2021 in the Manor Care Jersey Shore where she resided.

She was born in Shintown (Renovo) on August 18,1930 to John and Elizabeth Brooks Hoffman.

Helen was united in marriage to Donald E. Laubscher who preceded her in death in 1968. She had worked at the Lock Haven Hospital, Lock Haven Wire Mill, Lock Haven YMCA, Avis Homes and had retired from Woolrich Inc.

Helen is survived by a son, Robert A. (Jenny) Laubscher and a daughter, Deborah (Jeffri Zahnd) Laubscher. Also surviving is a sister, Jane (Dennis) Marasco.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Glenn, Kenneth, John, and Leroy Hoffman, her sisters: Ruby Bartholomew and Sharon Patterson.

Graveside funeral services for Helen L. Laubscher will be held Friday Dec. 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, 47 Rest Haven Dr., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Taylor Camerer of the Great Island Presbyterian Church, Lock Haven. Friends are welcome to meet at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Friday morning to promptly depart the funeral home at 10:45 to proceed to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Helen’s name to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Rd. Lock Haven, or the Lock Haven Salvation Army, 119 E. Church St. Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



