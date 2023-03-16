Williamsport, Pa. — Helen L. Henninger, 101, passed away peacefully at the Williamsport Home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Born June 6, 1921 in Harrisburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Mabel E. (Craft) and Charles J. Schultz, Sr.

Helen graduated from Williamsport High School with the class of 1939. Following graduation, she worked at the Bell Telephone Company as a switchboard operator. Her proudest achievement was serving her country in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. After her time in the military, Helen became a full time mom, raising her children at home. She later went on to work as a Test Administrator for the Pennsylvania Department of Employment for a number of years. Helen also volunteered at the info desk of Divine Providence Hospital prior to her retirement at the age of 95.

Surviving Helen are two children, John S. Henninger of Strommen, Norway, and Susan M. Kelly of Muncy; three grandchildren, Karen, Martin, and Willem; eight great-grandchildren in Norway, and niece, Bobbie (Grove) Paulhamus of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Henninger; daughter, Christine L. Henninger, and brother, Charles J. “Jack” Schultz, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701, or the Lycoming Animal Protection Society, 630 Wildwood Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ciccarelli and the Williamsport Home for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be left on Helen’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

