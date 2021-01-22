Williamsport -- Helen I. Pugliese, 91 of Williamsport, passed away, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 surrounded by loving family.

Helen was born in Williamsport on February 23, 1929, the oldest of seven children of Harry J. and Frances A. (Huffman) Wenner.

She was a graduate of the former St. Mary's High School Class of 1946 and a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Helen was very active in the church; she was at all the church dinners and one of the original "pie ladies" as well as being known for her potato salad. In addition to helping at church functions, she assisted at St. Boniface School as a playground monitor.

Helen worked alongside her husband at the former Glick's Shoe Store.

She and her husband, Frank Pugliese, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 16, 2020.

Surviving in addition to her husband are six children and their families: Diane (Dan) Crisman, Kathy Kocher, and Joanne (Bill) Matty of Loyalsock Township, and Frank (Melinda) Pugliese of State College, Cheryl Dugan of Lewisburg and Lisa (Chuck) Knauff of Williamsport; 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with two on the way; and four siblings, Doris Bischof of Williamsport, Paul Wenner of South Williamsport, Robert Wenner of Loyalsock, and Carol Eck of Jersey Shore, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, two sisters, Ruth Fischer and Ann Suders preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 25 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with her pastor, Rev. William Corcoran officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Church Cemetery. In keeping with CDC guidelines, a mask and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Helen’s name may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share a memory.