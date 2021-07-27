Lewistown -- Helen I. Hamilton, 79, of Lewistown passed away July 25, 2021.

She was born September 25, 1941 in Williamsport, the daughter of Irvin V. and Sara C. (Bubb) Liddic.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, LeRoy E. Hamilton on May 31, 2011.

She graduated from Williamsport High School

Helen had been employed by a few sewing factories in the Williamsport area, the last being Carole Hockman.

She enjoyed taking her dog Blondie for walks and car rides. Helen loved to knit afghans, flower gardening, camping and to take a lot of pictures.

She is survived by nieces, nephews, sister in laws, brother in laws and her beloved dog Blondie.

A funeral service to honor the life of Helen will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Twin Hills Memorial Park.

