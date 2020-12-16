Jersey Shore -- Helen E. Sweely Hopple, 91, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital after a brief illness.

Born November 9, 1929 in Watson Township, Lycoming County, she was the daughter of Ralph Paul and Helen Brown Sweely.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Richard F. Hopple on October 18, 2006. They were united in marriage on June 28, 1952. She was also preceded by her brothers, Robert C. Sweely and Paul B. Sweely, and sister, Laura A. Fryer.

She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1946. She retired from Jersey Shore Area School District Food Service in 1992. She was a volunteer for 8 years at the Jersey Shore Hospital. Helen was a member, former secretary and Pine Creek Cemetery Caretaker, of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Antes Chapter. She was a past president of the Jersey Shore Jr./Sr. High School P.T.A. As a member of St. John Lutheran Church, she had served as president of Women of the Church, Sunday School Superintendent, and teacher of the J.O.Y. class.

Helen is survived by three daughters, Susan H Overdorf of Lewisburg, Kaye H. Long and Nancy L Simcox (Pete) of Jersey Shore and son, Joseph P. (Cheryl) of Montoursville. She had 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Services will be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Jersey Shore Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made in her name to the St. John Lutheran Church “Rising Anew Campaign” or Memorial Fund, 229 S. Broad St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

