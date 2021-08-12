Watsontown -- Helen E. “Betty” Cromley, 97, of Paradise Rd., Watsontown passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at her son’s home.

Born May 19, 1924 in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert H. and Della (Harold) Klees. On November 5, 1941, she married Thomas L. Cromley and they celebrated 74 years of marriage until his passing on November 13, 2015.

​Betty worked for Milton Shoe Factory, Turbotville Dress Factory, Philco-Ford in Watsontown, White Deer Treatment Center, and was a nurse’s aide at Evangelical Community Hospital. She also was a co-owner of the former Cromley’s General Store in McEwensville. Betty and her husband, Thomas, also farmed in the earlier years.

She was a member of the Buffalo Valley Renegades Camping group and a member of Paradise United Church of Christ, Milton. She enjoyed crocheting, plastic canvas, reading, and ceramics.

Surviving are her two sons: Thomas W. Cromley and his wife Bonnie, of Montgomery, and Robert L. Cromley and his wife Christine, of Watsontown; one daughter: Patricia McWilliams and her husband Fred, of Milton; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, were her two daughters: Shirley Mabus, and Donna Jean Cromley; five brothers: Wilbert Jr., Jack, Francis, Lindy, and Richard; and one sister: Donna Mae Yost.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with her minister, Rev. Doug Schader, officiating. Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Betty’s memory be made to her church, Paradise UCC, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, PA 17847.

To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.



