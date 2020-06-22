Williamsport -- Heather R. Snyder, 49, of Williamsport, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born in Williamsport on February 21, 1971 to the late Donald R. Sweeley and Elizabeth (Gower) Sega.

Heather loved to listen to music and dance. She liked to go out to eat and drink coffee. Heather was a “cat lady” but her favorite way to spend time was with those she loved, especially her daughter.

Heather is survived by a son, Stephen Boone (Darian Johnson), Muncy; a daughter, Jessica Zimmerman (David Beiler), Lewisburg; two grandchildren; a brother, Steven Snyder, Williamsport; a sister, Holly Peterson, Williamsport; several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, Heather is preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sonya Hackney.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth Street, Williamsport.

