Muncy -- Heather Lyn Smith-Calderon, 52, who lived in Park Place of Muncy, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Heather was born May 29, 1969, in Allentown.

Heather was a beautiful young woman who loved her family with all her heart. Her daughter Brytney and Julian blessed Heather with 2 beautiful grandsons, Zayden and Alijah. Daughters Abigail and Gabryel made Heather a proud, proud mama. She loved Jesus and loved helping others as he would have done. Heather’s love of nature was so evident in her life from her younger days pulling tent caterpillars around in a wagon to more recently feeding and making pets of squirrels at her apartment. She was so creative in her home decorating, her dried flower arrangements, and planting her favorite plant, Jack in Pulpit, and succulents.

Along with her daughters, Heather is survived by her parents Leonard W. and Carol A. (Haas) Smith; a brother Mark (Deb) Smith; her big sisters Paige Nester and Daina (Joe) Braunsberg; 15 nieces and nephews and 15 great nieces and nephews and the father of her children, Rolando Calderon of Montgomery.

Heather was predeceased by a brother, Bryn M. Smith.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15 at Hughesville Friends Church, 137 South Third Street, Hughesville, with Rev. Dan Cale officiating. Burial will be private. Friends may call on Saturday at the church following the memorial service.

In Heather's memory, memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life or to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Heather Smith-Calderon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



