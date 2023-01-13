Hughesville, Pa. — Heather E. (Ream) Getgen, 55, of Hughesville passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at UPMC Hospital in Williamsport.

Born December 24, 1967 in Montrose, she was a daughter of Elwin H. and Sonya E. (Hoover) Ream. In 1985, she graduated from Hughesville High School and later attended Lycoming College for a brief time. She also became a graduate of KidMin Academy in children ministries. Sharing a wonderful life together, Heather married her husband of 27 years, Francis S. Getgen, Jr. of Hughesville on April 15, 1995.

Heather was a devoted wife and mother who dedicated her life to her family. She worked as a manager at the local UNI-Mart in Hughesville, a daycare worker for Paddington Station in Hughesville, and also the children and youth curriculum director for Moreland Baptist Church. She and her husband were active members of the Moreland Baptist Church in Muncy. She served as Sunday school teacher, Junior church lead, AWANA commander, and the director of Cubbies. She was also a member of the 4-H in Hughesville. She volunteered missions work and supported many mission programs such as Heifer International, Samaritan's Purse, and Teen Missions International.

In addition to spending time with her family, Heather enjoyed growing herbs and vegetables to be used for cooking, canning, and even baking. She was also gifted as a seamstress, repairing and creating many different things. She loved to search and visit lighthouses and covered bridges. Many a covered bridge was found on recent trips with her husband. She also enjoyed nature and watching the different birds of Pennsylvania. She also loved cats, dogs, and roses.

She is survived by her husband, Francis S. Getgen, Jr. of Hughesville; two children, Lydia N. (Adam) Gemberling of Lewisberry and Emerson P. Getgen of Boston, Mass.; a step-daughter, Bethany A. Getgen of Pittsburgh and a brother, Mark Ream.

A celebration of Heather's life will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E Water St, Hughesville, PA 17737. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

