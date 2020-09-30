Williamsport -- Hazel M. Billman, 85, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 68 years, Edward F. Billman.

Born August 28, 1935 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Edna (Spong) Wall.

Hazel was a 1952 graduate of Jersey Shore High School. She was a salesperson for real estate and modular housing for many years before retiring. Hazel was a member of Faith Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, but her true pride and joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are five children: Rick Billman (Sandy) of Watsontown, Tammy Staccone of South Carolina, Randy Billman (Brenda) of Muncy, Terry Moore of Watsontown, and Rodney Billman (Angie) of Linden; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Wayne and Mark Wall.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Zane and Ronnie Wall; a sister, Connie Follmar; and a son-in-law, Tony Staccone.

In keeping with her wishes services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hazel's name to the Faith Wesleyan Church Compassion Fund, 1033 Tucker St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

