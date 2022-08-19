Williamsport — Hazel L. Gee, 86, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Gatehouse.

Born November 16, 1935 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of John C. Harman and Helen B. (Waltz) Ludwig.

Hazel worked at G.E. Sylvania for many years. She enjoyed playing cards and was known as a social butterfly who could make friends with anyone she met.

Surviving is a son, Arnold E. Gee (Wendy) of Williamsport; 4 grandchildren, Steven S. Gee (Denise), Lisa M. Vollman (Patrick), Jeremiah Gee (Jessica), and Daniella Lukens; five great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Roy W. Gee, Jr., a daughter, Cindy S. Gee Lukens, and siblings, Martha Miller, Stanley Harman, and Alvin Harman.

A memorial service to honor Hazel’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Inurnment will follow in Buchanan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

Memorial donations may be made in Hazel’s name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse or c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Hazel’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

