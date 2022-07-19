Lock Haven — Harvey Jerome Brown, also known as Jerry, passed away July 17, 2022 at UPMC in Williamsport. He was a resident at the Susque-View Home in Lock Haven.

He was born in Lock Haven, on October 26, 1934, the son of the late Harvey W. Brown and Mary E. Mapstone.

He graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1953. He was married to Janet T. O’Donnell Brown for almost 59 years until her passing in March 2013. Harvey worked at Hammermill Paper Company for 35 years, and was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in Jersey Shore.

Harvey enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and watching videos and cherished his time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving is Harvey’s sister Lee Ann Brown Berryhill and brother-in-law Terry Berryhill of Marion, Iowa, two nephews and a niece, a son; Dan (Suzanne) Brown of Mt. Union, Pennsylvania, three daughters; Terri (Kim) Poorman of Blanchard, Pennsylvania, Tami (Fred) Squilla of Woolrich, Pennsylvania and Traci (Dennis) Jacob of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Emily Brown, Nicholas Brown, Brooke Poorman, Jena Poorman, Ryan Poorman, Natalie Smeal, Sean Jacob, Erin Jacob, Meghan Pasquarelli, Hannah Allen, Ciara Newland, and Sarah Jacob, and eighteen great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Harvey J. Brown will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to services. Officiating will be his son-in-law Pastor Dennis Jacob. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Susque-View Resident Fund, 22 Cree Drive, Lock Haven, PA 17745, or the Ross Library, 232 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

