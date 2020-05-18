Jersey Shore -- Harry S. "Sonny" Shaffer, 76, of Jersey Shore passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Manor Care.

Born December 31, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son to the late Sylvester Shaffer and the former Maize Kepner.

Harry retired from Textron after many years of service.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Patricia I. Paules. They were united in marriage on May 10, 1985. Also surviving are two sons, Danny J. (Debbie) Shaffer, of Avis and Harry B. (Maria) Shaffer, of Jacksonville, Florida; two daughters, Lori L. (David) Roupp, of Avis and Michelle L. (Mike) Folmar, of Jersey Shore; a brother, Guy (Patricia) Howard, of Hughesville; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

