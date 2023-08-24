Flemington, Pa. — Harry S. “Sonny” Bower, Jr., 72, of Flemington passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at home.

Born November 21, 1950 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Harry S. and Nora E. Fetterman Bower, Sr.

Sonny was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School.

Stationed in Germany, he proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

On August 23, 1975, he married his love, the former Mary Ann Hill, with whom he shared 48 years of marriage.

In his early years, he was employed as a tree trimmer. Sonny then owned and operated the Clintonian Bar and Motel. He then worked as a Groundsman for Keystone Central School District until his retirement.

Sonny was a member of the Sons of Italy, The Moose, and The Elks.

He enjoyed mowing and caring for his lawn and Sunday drives to visit his sisters as well as both listening to music and attending music festivals. Sonny especially loved camping with his wife and family.

In addition to his wife, Mary Ann Bower of Flemington, he is survived by his children, Bridget (Ryan) Veltri and Justin Bower (Sarah Pauling), both of Lock Haven; his granddaughters who were the lights of his life, Kendall and Remington Veltri; his step-granddaughter, Audrey Gentzyel; his sisters: Mary Thomas (Robert Fletcher) of Beech Creek, Nora (Charlie) Wagner and Nancy (Guy) Stahl, both of Mill Hall, and Donna (William) Becker of Loganton; sisters-in-law, Joanne Furl of Lock Haven and Theresa (Fred) Jacobs of Flemington; and many nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Monk.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions in Sonny’s name may be made to Lock Haven Catholic School through the funeral home.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Bower, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

