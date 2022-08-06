Loganton — Harry Ralph Overdorf, 77, of Loganton passed away in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2022, at his home.

He was born in Jersey Shore to Pauline Overdorf on Feb. 27, 1945. Harry graduated from Lock Haven High School, and W.A.C.C. He was an Air Force A1C/Military Police, serving in the Vietnam War from 1963-1967 where he earned two service medals. After returning home, he served as a Corrections Officer at the Rockview Institute. Harry enjoyed visiting Dunkin' Donuts with his friends, watching Penn State wrestling, visiting the Beech Creek and Howard Legion, and watching FOX News.

Harry was preceded in death by his first wife Delores A. Mincer-Overdorf, and children; Robin L. (Gary) Hardy, Joseph W. Rayhorn III, Kevin G. Rayhorn, Steven J. Rayhorn, and Matthew R. Overdorf, his mother; Pauline Overdorf, and brother; Gerald Peters (Pete).

Survivors include his second wife Karen Rupert Overdorf, whom he married July 16, 2012, and children; Lori D. (Rick) Brickley, Heather A. (Shaine) Sweitzer, sisters: Judy Dick, Gretchen (Bill) Barnes, Andrew M. (Ashley) Myers, Matthew L. Myers, grandchildren; Christa R. Hardy, Skyler L. Sweitzer, and Cheyenne M.D. Brickley (Grant Karichner) Allie and Kalee Myers.

Funeral services will be held at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC 121, W. Main St. Lock Haven on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the services. Officiating will be Retired Pastor Bruce Wallace followed by Jersey Shore Honor Guards with a full military service. Memorial donations may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC. 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be at Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook Page

