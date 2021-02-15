Hughesville -- Harry R. Moreland, 81, of Hughesville died Thursday, February 11, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born July 7, 1939 in Steubenville, Ohio, he was a son of the late Clyde R. and Corinne (Denty) Moreland.

Harry served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan who also enjoyed working with his hands and had a passion for old cars.

Surviving are a son, Harry E. Moreland of Hughesville; and two grandsons, Michael J. Moreland and Jacob A. Moreland, both of Muncy Valley.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary M. Zornick Moreland.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.