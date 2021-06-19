Jersey Shore -- Harry R. Kelley, 43, of Jersey Shore passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Gatehouse after a year and half battle with cancer.

Born March 4, 1978 in Lock Haven, he was the son of Mary Nettles and David R. Kelley (Diana Kelley)

Harry was employed by Jersey Shore Steel Company in Montoursville. Harry dedicated his life to his family and made many sacrifices for their happiness. Harry enjoyed all sports and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. An important part of Harry’s life was coaching youth sports in the Jersey Shore area. Harry touched many lives coaching baseball, football, and basketball. One of Harry’s proudest moments was being the Head Coach of the GSV 8-10 All Star team that won the District 12 Championship title, which had not been accomplished by GSV in ten years. Harry was a dedicated coach, who wanted all of his athletes to excel on the field and in life.

Harry is survived by his wife of nineteen years with twenty five years together, Heather Kelley; two sons, Hunter Kelley and Hayden Kelley; daughter, Haley Kelley; brothers, Eric Kelley (Shannon) of Lock Haven, Dan Fultz (Lauren) of Sullivan, Illinois, Dave Kelley (Jean) of Mackeyville, Woody Sole (Leah) of Lewistown; sister, Celissa McCauley (Jason) of Mill Hall. Harry also had a close relationship with his in-laws, father in law, David Straub of Avis; Melissa Olshefskie (Owen) of Hughesville; Michelle Straub of Lock Haven.

Harry was preceded in death by his son, Hayes Kelley; a sister, Violet “Bootsy” Kanour; mother in law, Deana Straub; maternal grandparents, Isabelle Bannon and Ernest Bannon; and paternal grandparents, Shirley Summerson and Luke Summerson.

Visitation hours will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, June 20, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Street, Jersey Shore. A Funeral Service honoring the life of Harry will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Welker Funeral Home. If Harry has touched your life through sports, including players and coaches, the family requests that you wear your uniform shirts to the services.

He will be laid to rest next to his son in the Jersey Shore Cemetery.

www.WelkerFuneralHome.com

