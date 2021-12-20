Hughesville -- Harry Oliver DeWald, 93, of Hughesville passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at Wolf Run Village of Hughesville.

Harry was born Oct. 28, 1928 in Millville and is the son of the late William Elwood and the late Ada Ruth (Glidewell) DeWald. He married Gladys Irene Bower on May 31, 1996 and shared 25 years of marriage.

Harry was employed by Pullman Power Products of Williamsport for over 20 years. Harry is a member of The Beacon and a former member of the Lions Club of Picture Rocks, Muncy Masonic Lodge #299 and Union Local 520. He loved to go to Canada to fish and enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Phillies. As a young man he enjoyed trapping and playing soccer in high school.

He is survived by his wife: Gladys Irene (Bower) DeWald, a daughter, Linda Diane DeWald of Lebanon; a stepdaughter, Denise Emerick of Elmira, N.Y.; 2 sons, Dale (Vicky) DeWald, of Hudson, Fla., Dean M. (Jody) DeWald of Lebanon, Pa.; a stepson, David Rogers of Jacksonville, N.C.; 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by a son, David Lee DeWald and by a brother, Carl H. DeWald.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com

