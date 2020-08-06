South Williamsport -- Harry Lee Smith, 68, of South Williamsport died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Christine Smith, whom he married August 12, 1972.

Born September 27, 1951, in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late Thomas and Margaret (Mayhue) Smith.

Harry was a graduate of Williamsport Area Community College where he earned his associates degree. He later worked and retired for Textron as a tool designer and was currently employed at Blaise Alexander as a vehicle transporter. Harry loved the joys being outdoors where he could be found hunting, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed spending his days camping at Ives Run with Christy and expressing his interests in Civil War history on trips to Gettysburg. Harry was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates games. Above all, Harry took great delight in being with his family, especially being a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Matt Smith (Jeaniene), of Montoursville and Bill Smith (Jayne), of Fountain Inn, S.C.; six grandchildren, Jacob, Micah, Noah, Hannah, Emma, and Morgan; brother, John Smith (Marsha), of Duncansville and a sister Janice DeAngelis (Lewis), of Ashville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janet Zendek.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s name to the American Cancer Society,1948 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under Harry’s memorial page.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.