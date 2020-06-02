Jersey Shore -- Harry L. Miller, 57, of Jersey Shore went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Born September 1, 1962 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of Arthur A., Sr. and Maxine (Hoover) Miller.

Harry attended Jersey Shore High School and graduated from Williamsport High School. He had worked at Sears and Dominos, Jersey Shore, but mostly enjoyed being a foster parent through NHS. Harry was a member of Williamsport Assembly of God, where he was a past deacon. He was a former member of the Jersey School Board. He was part of the Jersey Shore Little League, where he was past president, and also was past president of the Jersey Shore Town Meeting. He volunteered at Mega Kids Church where he served as a leader and was past president of the Concerned Citizen. Harry loved to volunteer, was easy going, and loved all his family and his church.

Surviving are his wife of 26 years, Shelly K. (Swinehart) Miller, who he met during the mummers parade, and married on May 7, 1994, a son Jonathan T. Miller of Jersey Shore, five adopted children, numerous loved foster children, six grandchildren Liam, Quinn, Henry, Francis “Frankie,” Marley, and Holden, his white golden retriever, granddog “Max,” a sister Arista Huffman (Daniel) of Williamsport and a brother John “Mike” Miller of Williamsport, a daughter-in-law Mary Miller, special grandson Liam Miller, special niece Kaylianna, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers Arthur “Buzz” Miller, Jr., William “Bill” Miller, and Dale “Dike” Miller.

A funeral service to honor the life of Harry will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at Williamsport Assembly of God, 1230 Sherman St. Williamsport, with the Rev. Darrin Mitchley officiating. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

Memorial contributions may be made in Harry’s name to Williamsport Assembly of God Church.

