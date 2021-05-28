Williamsport -- Harry L. Kiess, 81, of Nottingham Villages, Williamsport, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Harry was born May 24, 1939 in Williamsport and is the son of the late Forrest L. and the late Carrie G. (Neff) Kiess.

In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by a brother, Paul S. Kiess. Harry is also the brother of Reba Mae Kirkendall and Stanley B. Kiess.

A graveside service will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, May 28 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Rd., Muncy with Rev Doug W. Mellott officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.