Williamsport -- Harry F. “Butch” Reynolds, 72, of Williamsport died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at ManorCare, South.

Born January 23, 1948 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Ira H. and Pauline C. (Phillips) Reynolds.

Surviving are three daughters, Malisa K. Schaffer of Watsontown, Shelly (Hector) Perez of Shenandoah, and Sherry Guthrie of Williamsport; three sons, Francis E. (Sherry) Reynolds of Muncy, James A. (Tiffany) Reynolds of Halifax, and Shawn Guthrie of Williamsport; two sisters, Josephine E. Ryder of Linden and Anna Mae (Rodney) Neufer of Montgomery; four brothers, Charles R. (Michelle) Reynolds and Paul S. Reynolds, both of Linden, William J. (Kimberly) Reynolds of Hughesville, and Gary L. (Kimberly) Reynolds of South Williamsport; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Reynolds, and a sister, Sadie K. Schell.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.