Loganton, Pa. — Harry E. Brungard, 84, of Loganton passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home, Milesburg.

Born September 9, 1938 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Frank S. and Leona Schwab Brungard.

Harry was a 1956 graduate of Sugar Valley High School.

He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960.

On April 8, 1961, he married the former Loretta E. Newberry, with whom he shared 38 years before her passing in 1999.

For more than 20 years, Harry was employed at Hammermill Paper Co. He then worked at Tyrone Paper Co. for 10 years before retiring.

In his younger years, he loved hunting, fishing, boating, and camping with his wife.

More recently, he enjoyed reading.

Surviving are his children, Kevin (Tracey) Brungard of Loganton and Rhonda (John) Leiter of Bellefonte; a brother, David (Joan) Brungard of Lock Haven; two sisters, Dorothy Arnold of Camp Hill and Darlene Newberry of Woolrich; two grandchildren: Jordan (Zack) Davis and Nicholas Leiter; a great grandchild, Reese Davis; two step-grandchildren, Alex and Adam Phillips; and his fur baby: his cat Squeaks.

His final resting place will be at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Loganton.

Harry’s family wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation to both Eagle Valley Personal Care Home and Grane Hospice for their wonderful and attentive care.

Arrangements are under the direction of Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

