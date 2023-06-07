Nisbet, Pa. — Harry D. Collins, 80, of Nisbet passed away Monday, June 5, 2023 at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Collins, of 57 years.

Born March 18, 1943 in Williamsport, he is a son of the late Harry M. and Lois E. (Lundy) Collins.

Harry was a 1962 graduate of Williamsport High School and continued his education at the Williamsport Technical Institute where he earned an Associate’s degree in Technical Illustration. Harry was employed by Bethlehem Steel and retired from WireRope after 40 years of service.

Harry served his country proudly in the United States Army and was a decorated Vietnam veteran and lifetime member of the VFW Post 7863, Duboistown. He was an avid fisherman who could often be found boating on the river or taking fishing trips to New York and Canada.

Harry especially enjoyed vacations to the Outer Banks and family picnics at his river lot. He was a talented woodworker and his family considered him the “jack of all trades.” Harry was a great supporter of his grandchildren and all the activities they were participating in. His easy going, sincere, and simple humor will be missed by all those who loved him.

In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by two daughters, Kelly Shuler, and Kristin Beck (James Jr.) all of Williamsport; 8 grandchildren, Hailey, Kylie, Mia, Kyle, Braden, Cole, Elizabeth, and Brenna; five siblings Ronald Collins (Kay), Glenn Collins, Donna Epting, and Robyn Weaver (Randy); a sister-in-law Becky Donnell (Jim); and a brother-in-law Wayne Knapp, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family.

Harry was also preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Knapp.

A memorial service to honor Harry’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 9 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1400 Market St., Williamsport, PA 17701. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at church. Burial will be held privately at Green Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Harry’s name to Special Olympics Lycoming County C/O Marc Follmer Memo: Harry Collins Memorial, P.O. Box 1891, Williamsport, PA 17703

Online condolences may be made on Harry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

