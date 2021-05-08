Williamsport -- Harrison F. Aderhold, 95, of Williamsport transitioned from this life with his hand in that of his Savior Jesus on May 7, 2021 and into the waiting arms of his late wife Sara, who predeceased him November 10, 2008.

He was born February 10, 1926, one of 12 children to the late Leslie and Verda (Isbell) Aderhold, both of whom and eight siblings predeceased him.

Originally from Perryville, he lived most of his life in the Williamsport area. He served honorably as a Marine during WWII and upon returning home, worked for Glyco Chemical Co. (Lonza) rising to the rank of supervisor. He survived a near fatal explosion in 1970 in which doctors attributed his recovery from massive burns to be a miracle. He fully retired in 1972 after repeated returns to train new supervisors.

He was an avid hunter and traveled extensively with Sara. He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Grotto and South Williamsport Senior Citizens-having served as an officer.

He is survived by three children; John Aderhold (Joy) and Ilene Butler (Oren), all of Williamsport and Ann Polichetti (Terry) of Jew Jersey, six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and three siblings.

Honoring his wishes, a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.