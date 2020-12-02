Williamsport -- Harriett Elizabeth Brown, 101, passed away on Thanksgiving day, November 26, 2020 at The Williamsport Home.

Born October 17, 1919 at Cogan House, Lycoming County, she was the daughter of Franklin Robert Weisenberger and Lydia Emma Kreger Weisenberger.

Born into a financially struggling family, she left home while still in high school and worked as a "house girl." After graduating high school, she had dreams of becoming a registered nurse. Unable to afford the education, she trained and became a licensed beautician. Although trained as a beautician, Harriett was a homemaker most of her life.

A believer in serving others, she worked the election polls and volunteered her time to perform yearly audits in the Borough of DuBoistown where she resided. She enjoyed playing tennis and needle work, especially knitting. She also enjoyed teaching adults to swim as an instructor at the Williamsport YWCA. After her husband passed away, she volunteered thousands of hours at the Williamsport hospital.

She is survived by a sister, Christine Lucille Craw, and a daughter, Janet Marie Jastremski (Robert) of Belcamp, Md. Also surviving are four grandchildren: David William Brown, Jason Jude Brown, Lisa Alaine Munson (Chase), and Mandi Jo Hanneke (David); along with three great-grandchildren: Rebecca Elizabeth Hanneke, Calix Anthony Munson, and Natalie Anne Munson. She was predeceased by her husband, Harry William Brown, in 1981 and her son, Donald Lewis Brown, in 2016. She was further predeceased by her siblings: Frances Louise Newcomer, Clayton LaRue Weisenberger, Raymond Dorcus Weisenberger, and Alberta Jean Thorn; and an infant brother, George Robert Weisenberger.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3, at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Rev. John F. Piper will officiate.

Arrangements are being handled by the Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th Street, Williamsport.

