Pennsdale -- Harriet Jane "Hattie" Gleason, 91, of Pennsdale passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Harriet was born on March 29, 1929 in Unityville and was the daughter of the late Owen C. and Veda E. (Myers) Long. She married LeRoy S. Gleason on October 22, 1949 and shared 41 years of marriage.

Hattie’s world revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Beesh." And of course, the dogs also held the family status.

Harriet was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Pennsdale. She was very family and community oriented. Harriet was very supportive of the Pennsdale Fire Company. She was president of the auxiliary for many years. She drove ambulance and took special pride in preparing and serving food at the firemen’s carnival.

She was a co-owner and manager of The Head Acres Dairy for many years. She enjoyed entertaining her family and friends at her favorite entertainment spot, "The Veranda." She hosted class reunions, the Hughesville Rotary Club of which she was a member, and various social events.

Harriet is survived by one daughter: Elizabeth "Betsy" A. (Nelson Allen) Yerg of Montoursville, two sons: James "Jim" O. (Kathy Fox) Gleason of Pennsdale, Irvin C.L. (Katherine) Gleason of Pennsdale, a sister, Lois Gilot of Woodlands, Texas, five grandchildren; Chad Yerg, Kristi Blackwell, James "Jacob" Gleason, Joshua Gleason, Jillian Harm on, four great grandchildren; Kilee Yerg, Katie Yerg, Kamdyn Gleason and James Gleason

In addition to her parents, Harriet was predeceased by her husband LeRoy S. Gleason on February 27, 1991 and by a brother George Long.

Family and friends are invited to Harriet's 12 noon graveside service on Monday, December 21 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy, Dan Robbins officiating.

In Harriet's memory, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Palliative Care, for the efforts of Rose Mattie Ace and Dr. Karl Ahlfwede 1100 Grampian Blvd. 3rd Fl. Williamsport, PA 17701 or to the Hughesville Rotary Club P.O. Box 1 Hughesville, PA 17737.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.