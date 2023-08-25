Lock Haven, Pa. — Harriet J. Steinbacher, 94, of Lock Haven passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born April 7, 1929 in Lock Haven, she was a daughter of the late Fred M. and Anna E. Tevling Kyle.

Harriet was a 1947 graduate of Lock Haven High School and continued her education at Geisinger School of Nursing, graduating in 1950 as a Registered Nurse. She later attended Lock Haven University, taking a class in Psychology, and Penn State University, studying Nursing Management.

On June 30, 1967 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, she married Robert G. Steinbacher, who preceded her in death in 1980.

Throughout the years, Harriet served as a Registered Nurse at Geisinger Medical Center, George Washington University Hospital, Lock Haven Hospital, Dr. Robert Drewery’s Office, and Jersey Shore Hospital, retiring in 1993.

Harriet was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, attending Immaculate Conception Catholic Church as well as Catholic Daughters of America.

She was also a member of Business Professional Women, Geisinger Alumni Association, and a former Board Member and volunteer of Community Nursing Service.

Surviving are her children, Robert (Crystal) Everett of Lock Haven and Richard (Liz) Everett of Mill Hall; step-sons: Robert (Mary) Steinbacher of Mackeyville, Stanley (Betsy) Steinbacher of Nescopek, Wayne (Martha) Steinbacher of Milton, Patrick (Chrissie) Steinbacher of Mill Hall and Edward (Deborah) Steinbacher of Montoursville; a brother, Richard (Linda) Kyle of State College; five grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her step-children: Cathy Finnerty, Mary Margaret Steinbacher, and John Steinbacher; and her siblings: Mary Ann Furst, William Kyle, and John “Jack” Kyle.

Per her wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Moriarty Funeral Home & Crematory, 112 E. Church St., Lock Haven.

