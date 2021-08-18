Williamsport -- Harriet J. Fioretti, 70, of Williamsport passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday Aug. 17, 2021.

Harriet was born in Renovo, Pa. on March 2, 1951, a daughter of Harry Jr. and Louella (Umstead) Hess. She had been a member of the Lady of Moose Lodge #145. She graduated from the Williamsport School of Commerce in 1991. She went on to work for M&T Bank and Thomas L. Dunlap as a bookkeeper.

She loved listening to the Hootenany Band and dancing to their music. She enjoyed roller skating; she met her husband at the former Skating Plus. In addition, she loved spending time with family and scratch-off lottery tickets.

Harriet and her husband, Joseph A. Fioretti, celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on August 9, 2021. Surviving in addition to her husband are her six children and their families; Brian Cioffi (Jaime), Joey Fioretti (Brenda), Deb Shannon (Scott), Cheryl Meuse (Roger), Brian Fioretti, and Johanna Fioretti, 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, several sisters, nieces, and nephews, and her dog Penny.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Marie Cioffi.

A celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport PA, 17701.

