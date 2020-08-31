Williamsport -- Harriet J. Chelentis, 66, a resident of Muncy Place, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Harriet was born in Williamsport on August 21, 1954, a daughter of James “Dimitri” G. Chelentis and Mary J. (Hiras) Chelentis.

A homemaker who grew up in a large Greek family, she enjoyed cooking, travel, and shopping, but most of all she loved her time with her children and grandchildren, who considered her their greatest treasure.

Harriet had a deep faith and was an active member of Holy Cross Orthodox Church.

Surviving are her two sons and their families: Jason (Melissa) Jackson of Montoursville, Christopher (Melinda) Jackson of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Aiden, Austin and Landon Jackson; siblings, George (Caterina) Chelentis, Michael Tselentis, Tula (George) Avlonitis, Christina (Paul) Beiter, Stephanie (John) Raptis, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Thursday, September 2, 2020 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. CDC safety guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed to ensure the safety of those gathered.

A graveside service at Montoursville Cemetery will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Seraphim Reynolds, Pastor of Holy Cross Orthodox Church, officiating.

