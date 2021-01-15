Lock Haven -- On Thursday January 14, 2021, Haroldine Ann Peasley of Lock Haven, wife of the late Thomas Peasley, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 78 at the Geisinger Medical Center.

She was born in Lock Haven on September 5, 1942 to Lawrence (Bud) Bartholomew and Ruby V Bartholomew.

Her hobbies were baking, crocheting, knitting and tatting as well has water painting and gardening.

Haroldine and Tom were married for 58 years and she will be forever remembered by her children, Lee (Deb) and Trent (Hether), and will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matthew, Cortney, Justin and Tristen. She will forever be in the hearts of her sisters Barbara Bartholomew, Norma Kelley and Stacey Oshrin.

Haroldine was predeceased by her sister Priscilla Moore and her brother Donald Bartholomew. She will be also be missed by her very best friend and neighbor, Sue Holbrook as well as her beloved dog Jasper.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC., 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven, PA.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or Yost-Gedon Facebook page.