Williamsport -- Harold W. “Bill” Knerr, Jr., 68, of Williamsport died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 20, 1951 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harold W. Knerr, Sr. and Lenna A. (Miller) Knerr.

Bill was a 1970 graduate of Williamsport Area High School and retired in 2013 from Grit Commercial Printing after 46 years as a pressman.

Bill was a member of Sheshequin Buckskinners where he served as past president. He was also a member of Lycoming Creek Angler’s Club and Pennsylvania Long Bow Association. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, camping, and could always be found tinkering in his garage.

Surviving are his three children Angela L. Boshey, of Williamsport, Evan W. Knerr (Debi), of Mountain City, Tennessee, and Garrett R. Knerr, (Amanda), of Norfolk, Virginia; a brother Joseph L. Knerr (Kim), of South Williamsport; a sister Suzanne J. Boatman (Shane), of Cogan Station; and cat, Opal.

In keeping with his wishes services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in St. Michael’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Harold’s name to the Williamsport Dialysis Center 1660 Sycamore Rd Suite B, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com